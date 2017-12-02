Chainsaw attack suspect in custody again.

The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office has Robert Mitchellt in custody once gain after an alleged escape from the Hot Spring County Jail. .

Mitchell was in custody for allegedly attacking and injuring a woman with a chainsaw over an argument about his vehicle. Mitchell had previously been in prison, convicted of an earlier chainsaw attack against his then-wife in 2008.

The Sheriff's Office, Malvern Police Department, Arkansas Game and Fish and Arkansas State Police stopped the vehicle, but Mitchell was not in the vehicle. He was found walking along Highway 67.