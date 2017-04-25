Chamber Chorale, Concert Choir to perform April 29

ARKADELPHIA – Henderson State University’s Chamber Chorale and Concert Choir will present a musical “Celebration of Faith and Humanity” at 7:30 p.m. April 29 at First Baptist Church in Arkadelphia.

“We are performing works representative of the five main pillars of faith as well as celebrating humanity’s contributions to culture, heritage and tradition,” said Dr. Andrew Kreckmann, director of choral activities. “In a world of polarization and misinformation, it is easy to become unsympathetic to different ideologies, doctrines and perspectives.

“Our concert celebrates diversity through the lenses of both faith and humanity, and further reminds us that we are all more alike than we are different.”

The concert is free and open to the public. First Baptist Church is at 623 Pine St.