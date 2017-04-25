Child welfare reform explained

In a recent conversation with State Senator Alan Clark, he discussed at length the bills proposed to reform the current child welfare system. In partnership with the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS), Crimes Against Children Division (CACD), Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), and other lawmakers. Six bills were presented, four passed. This victory is one that Clark was repeatedly told that he would not achieve. "We literally spent hundreds and hundreds of hours researching, discussing, interviewing, and then discussing again, all of the problems and solutions. We may have passed four of them, but the two that did not pass, to me, are the most important. I am extremely frustrated with the leadership of a certain agency for sabotaging these bills at the very last second," said Clark.

