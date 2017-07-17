China declares war on Winnie the Pooh

Chinese censors have put Winnie the Pooh on the blacklist. Authorities did not explain the reasons, but it is likely because people online have used the character to create memes comparing him to Chinese president Xi Jinping.

China is infamous for censoring media. Chinese censored banned all portrayals of time travel, including the “Back to the Future” series, on the grounds that time travel is a “disrespectful portrayal of history.” The movie “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” was also banned because censors believed portraying animated characters with live actors promoted a belief in magic.