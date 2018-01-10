Chronic wasting disease found in 3 more Arkansas counties

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission says chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in three more counties in the state.

The commission said Tuesday that four deer taken by hunters in Benton, Sebastian and Washington counties tested positive for the disease that is deadly for animals such as deer, elk and moose.

Researchers have found no evidence the disease poses a serious risk to humans.

The disease has now been found in 10 counties in Arkansas since February 2016, with previous cases in north-central Arkansas. The new cases are in northwestern and west-central Arkansas.

The game and fish commission has asked hunters in various areas of the state to provide samples from their deer for testing.