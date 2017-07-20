"Clean for Christ" summerfest on Aug. 12

The Romans 8 two 8 Non Profit Organization has announced the "Clean for Christ" summer festival at the Malvern Community Center on West Moline. The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 1 to 6 p.m. Give aways include laundry detergent, fabric softener, dryer sheets, hangers and door prizes. State trooper Chad Staley will be the guest speaker and there will be a special appearance from SpongeBob .

This is a Back 2 School event that is open to the community.