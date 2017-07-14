Hot Spring County has received grants to make improvements to the Hot Spring County Courthouse. These grants came through the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, and in order to receive the funding, Hot Spring County will have to execute a deed of conservation easement for the restoration of the roof.

Paul Porter, with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, said there was a long list of things to do and it will be a long partnership. He said the architect will put out bids and there are still things that must be determined, such as if there is any hazardous material that needs to be removed.

He explained that the easement will be the voluntary transfer of some rights on the property. The Program reviews the County’s plans and signs off on them.

County Judge Dennis Thornton said that prevents some future judge 20 years down the road from hypothetically putting siding on the building.

The next meeting will be on Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m. at the Hot Spring County Courthouse.