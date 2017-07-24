Contact local County Veterans Service Officer to apply for VA Pension

VA pension is needs-based benifit for wartime veterans with limited or no income who are 65 years or older. Those veterans that have total non-service connected disabilities may also qualify. In addition, those who are housebound or require an aide to perform daily activities may qualify for pension at increased rate (aide and attendants.)

If you would like to apply, contact the County Veterans Service Officer of your county. Hot Spring County's officer is Robert Lafond, located at One College Circle, room D105B, Malvern, AR 72104. The phone number is (501) 467-6778. Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but callers can leave a message at any time.