Criminal tax charges filed against Arkansas judge

BENTON, Ark. (AP) — Felony tax evasion charges have been filed by against an Arkansas judge after the state's judicial commission filed similar charges.

Court records show Saline County Circuit Judge Bobby McCallister of Benton was charged Tuesday with four counts of failing to pay or file state tax returns for the years 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2015.

An attorney for McCallister declined comment on Wednesday.

The Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission earlier Tuesday filed similar charges against McCallister, saying it appears he filed no more than four state or federal tax returns since 1995.

Commission director David Sachar says McCallister remains on the bench and the commission will consider recommending that the state Supreme Court suspend him.

An Internal Revenue Service spokesman said he couldn't confirm or deny an investigation into McCallister.