Crow calls to conservationists on Twitter

LITTLE ROCK - You can now follow Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Director Jeff Crow anywhere by visiting his feed at Twitter@JeffCrow9.

Crow hopes to update his followers about some of the important issues he deals with on a day-to-day basis, from working with employees around the state to working with the many agencies and organizations the AGFC partners with to achieve its goals.

“I think it’s important that people see all the dedicated staff and efforts that take place all over this state on their behalf,” Crow said. “Twitter lets me give people a small taste of some of the dedication our employees have for their jobs and reminds folks that this agency’s greatest resource is the men and women who make up its ranks.”

In addition to personal experiences he has during interactions with employees and the public, Crow hopes to use the feed to remind people about some of the initiatives going on at the AGFC.

“When you step back and look at all the initiatives the Commission is tackling, it can be overwhelming to keep track of everything,” Crow said. “Anything I can do to plug some of these efforts is time well spent.”

The AGFC has had a Twitter page for quite a while, and Crow says that feed will continue to post. He is looking to add a little more personal touch to his feed.