Crowd electric for Raw after SummerSlam

The post SummerSlam crowd kept buzzing during Monday Night Raw on Aug. 21. The fans haven’t been so animated since WrestleMania. And for good reason: that four-way elimination match for the title was absolutely incredible.

Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman

Start out big, in more ways than one.

From the crowd reactions during SummerSlam when Braun Strowman and Brock Lensar squared off, they badly want to see these two have a match. Well, the WWE has heard the fans in this instance and they’re going to deliver. At the next PPV, No Mercy, it’ll be Strowman vs Lesnar.

Strowman, once again, destroyed Lesnar in the middle of the ring and Paul Heyman gave those reaction’s he’s so good at.

Big Cass vs Enzo Amore

During the match between Enzo Amore and Big Cass, Cass apparently suffered a legit injury. After going over the top rope to the outside of the ring, Cass seemed to hurt his knee. He kept going for a while, but his knee gave out as he tried to deliver the finisher and the referee called the match.

Fans initially believed the injury was not legit. Amore, although fans love his mic skills, has looked very weak all through this feud and fans believed the injury was just a work to give a victory to Amore in a believable way, without making Cass look weak. But the WWE claims this injury is legit and has showed a photo of Big Cass leaving the arena on crutches. The WWE also released photo’s of Bayley recently to confirm her injury was legit.

Hopefully, Cass’ injury is not too bad. He was able to limp around on the leg, which would hopefully indicate his injury is not as bad as many other wrestlers who hurt their knees and had to be curied out of the arena.

Nia Jax vs Emma

Nia Jax, of course, took the victory over Emma. Emma has suffered a losing streak, which seems to be part of her storyline. Unfortunately, unlike Enzo Amore, she doesn’t have the charisma to stand out in spite of mounting losses. She’s likely to get buried if her booking doesn’t change.

R-Truth vs Elias Samson

I hate that the WWE shortened Elias Samson’s name to just “Elias.” That’s a good name combination. It would be like shortening Sasha Banks to Sasha or Chris Jericho to Chris.

But I like Elias Samson’s character. And I know I’m not the only one who wants to hear him finish a song.

He defeated R-Truth, as everyone expected. Some fans have said Elias Samson should have had a more prestigious opponent (R-Truth doesn’t win much), but I think this feud is perfectly fine. For one thing, I like R-Truth and think he’s under rated. Aside from that, Elias hasn’t been on the main roster for very long. There’s nothing wrong with a slow buildup for a character.

The Miz, Cena and Reigns

John Cena made his return to Raw and Roman Reigns came out looking for a fight. But when The Miz and The Miztourage showed up, this segment got good.

The Miz puts real angst into his performances when the WWE puts him against John Cena, and he spoke some heavy truth about these two.

“You say you work hard, you’ll get your moment. Well I am tired of seeing the two of you get moment after moment, night after night!” said Miz. “Where’s my moment!?”

This got the crowd chanting “Yes! Yes! Yes!,” transitioning to a mix of “Where’s his moment?” and “You deserve it!”

I especially loved how Miz asked the crowd if Raw needed Cena and they all shouted “No!” And just a little touch here that speaks well of both of these guys, Cena pretended to leave and The Miz caught stopped him, saying he wanted a match. That probably wasn’t planned. They just knew each other so well that Cena knew Miz would stop him.

But although I’m not a Cena fan, I have to cut him a little more slack here than many fans. He’s started eating pins to make other wrestlers look stronger. He didn’t do that for Baron Corbin, but Corbin made someone mad back stage, so that’s not Cena’s fault.

Then we got Samoa Joe, coming out to be The Miz’s tag partner. The match happened later that night and was pretty decent.

Samoa Joe, in the eyes of some fans, lost some credibility due to a string of losses. I don’t agree with that, but I do think it’s time to give Joe a boost and make him look stronger. That didn’t happen last night, but at least he didn’t eat the pin. That honor went to Miz, pinned by John Cena.

The Miz didn’t get his moment last night, but I hope he gets it soon. As the fans said, he deserves it.

Cruiserweight 8-man tag.

It was just plain a good match. If I were to criticize, I’d say that we haven’t seen much of the cruiserweight’s on Raw and the WWE can’t expect us to all at once connect with eight guys we never see.

Metalik stood out because of an awesome moonsault off the top rope to the outside of the ring. That was crazy, But again, I kept listening for his name and I eventually had to look it up. The announcers named him with the winners, but there were four of those winners and I had absolutely no idea which was which.

Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss

A little dialogue, scheduling a rematch for next week for the Raw Women’s Title (currently held by Banks.) Alexa Bliss little comment about how Sasha Banks never successfully defended the Women’s Title in any of her previous title reigns got me interested in this match.

Jason Jordan vs Finn Balor

I like what they’re doing with Jason Jordan. I assumed WWE creative would put him on a winning streak to get him over, which I believe would not have worked. Instead, they’ve let him lose against The Miz and now Finn Balor.

This way of building up a character is dangerous, make no mistake. The fans could easily stop taking him seriously. But if done right, the fans could get behind Jordan as he struggles to compete and starts getting those wins.

Who’s missing?

There are a couple of wrestlers we didn’t see last night. Chief among them, Bray Wyatt.

I wasn’t super disappointed with Bray’s loss at SummerSlam, but even so, he really didn’t need a loss right now and I’m worried the WWE is going to keep booking him this same way for the rest of his career.

Although, Bray recently said he keeps getting messages on Twitter talking about what he should do. He said the only people he ever listened to were himself and Dusty Rhodes. Is it possible Bray’s comfortable where he is?

His booking isn’t the worst in the world. Not just anyone would win twice in a row against Seth Rollins. It could be he’s content with his career.

Who else was missing? Goldust.

Goldie recently came off of a feud with R-Truth and I loved how he looked. Not so much because of the win, but because Goldust is so great on the mic and in promos. He’s also good in the ring and I enjoy every minute of Goldust when I get to see him.

Hope to see you soon, Goldust.