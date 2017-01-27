Dallas County deputy resigns after drunk inmate crashes Hummer

FORDYCE (AP) — An Arkansas sheriff's deputy has resigned after he was accused of letting a drunken inmate drive his Hummer, which he crashed into a fence.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says Chance Dodson resigned Tuesday after his arrest last week on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

A police report says Dodson took the inmate from the jail Jan. 21 to help him collect firewood. But instead, police allege, Dodson and the inmate began drinking.

Chief Deputy Josh McMullen tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Dodson let the inmate drive his personal vehicle, an H3 Hummer, and he crashed. Police say the inmate's blood alcohol content was 0.14.

A telephone listing in Dodson's name is out of service Friday, and it isn't clear whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.