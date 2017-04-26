Damaging tornadoes, big hail predicted in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Forecasters say more than 14 million people in Arkansas and its surrounding states could see bad weather from a storm system that's moving through the area.

The Storm Prediction Center says central and southern Arkansas, including Little Rock, are most at risk for intense tornadoes, damaging winds and baseball-sized hail on Wednesday.

Tornado warnings have been posted in western Arkansas as the storm sweeps through. Trees and power lines have been downed and Entergy Arkansas says about 8,000 homes and businesses were without power Wednesday morning.

Forecasters say the stormy weather could also affect parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.