DAV free benefits seminar

The DAV James L. Whitby Center Chapter 5, in partnership with the North Little Rock National Service Office will hold an informative seminar on September 9, 2016 from 8:00 to 11 a.m. for all veterans and their families. The DAV James L. Whitby Center is located at 401 Mid America Boulevard in Hot Springs.

The seminar is free to all veterans and their families. Professional, highly trained DAV National Service Officers will be facilitating the seminar. They will be discussing the full range of benefits that are available to military veterans, retirees and their families. In addition to this free seminar, National Service Officers will also be available to assist veterans in applying for claims and benefits.

So many injured veterans feel confused about which benefits and/or services which they may be entitled to acquire. This is why the DAV is leading the way in providing you the best counseling and claim filing assistance that veterans and their families can get.