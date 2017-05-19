Deadline nears for Arkansas Agriculture Department Century Farm Program Applications

Arkansas Agriculture Department Century Farm Program Applications due May 31

The Arkansas Agriculture Department (AAD) is now accepting applications for 2017 Arkansas Century Farm Inductees. Century Farm families have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years. This program honors Arkansas’ rich agricultural heritage and since the beginning in 2012 has certified 341 farms and families. Applications are available at aad.arkansas.gov.

To qualify, farms must meet the following criteria:

· The same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by December 31, 2017. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage and adoption.

· The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said, ““Agriculture is part of the fabric, fiber and culture of Arkansas,” at the 2016 Arkansas Century Farm Inductee Ceremony. “These families represent a commitment to agriculture and a commitment to family values,” he continued.

The U.S. has over 2 million farms collectively, across 915 million acres; 97% of those farming operations are family owned. Arkansas has over 43,000 farms, across 13 million acres. (data provided by the USDA Census of Agriculture).

There is no cost to apply for the Century Farm program, and any farm landowners may apply. Applications may be obtained from the AAD by calling Mary Elizabeth Lea at 501-683-4851, email her at Maryelizabeth.Lea@aad.ar.gov, or visit aad.arkansas.gov for an online form. Applications must be postmarked May 31, 2017 to be eligible for designation as an inductee farm this year.

The Arkansas Agriculture Department is dedicated to the development and implementation of policies and programs for Arkansas agriculture and forestry to keep its farmers and ranchers competitive in national and international markets while ensuring safe food, fiber, and forest products for the citizens of the state and nation.

