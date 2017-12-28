Death investigation
By:
Joshua Waddles
Thursday, December 28, 2017
Malvern, AR
The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was found dead in a closet at a residence in Point Cedar on Dec. 24. Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash said the cause of death is unknown.
The deceased subject was taken to the state crime lab.
Cash said it’s unknown yet how the death will be ruled after the autopsy, but anyone who knows what happened is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (501) 337-7738.
