Dems to introduce bill banning bump stocks, gun accessory used by Las Vegas shooter

California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, who introduced the Federal Assault Weapons Ban in 1994, has announced that she and several other Democrats will introduce a bill to outlaw bump stocks, trigger cranks and similar gun accessories.

According to reports, Stephen Paddock, the accused mass shooter at Las Vegas, used a bump stock device on the gun he used to murder 59 people and wound about 500 more from his high-rise hotel room during a country music concert. Unlike kits which make guns completely automatic (which are already illegal), bump stocks and other devices are currently legal because they do not make guns completely automatic, but rather increase the rate of fire.

Democrats are reviving efforts to expand background checks and enhance enforcement of exhisting laws. This comes after several gun control bills which have failed recently. A bill to ban the sale of guns to people with mental illnesses and a bill to ban the sale of guns to people on the FBI’s terror watchlist both failed in 2016.