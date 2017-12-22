Department of Corrections bus involved in accident on MLK
Joshua Waddles
Friday, December 22, 2017
Malvern, AR
Multiple agencies responded to an accident in front of McDonalds on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Friday morning. According to the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office, an ADC transport bus was involved in an accident on Martin Luther King Boulevard. According to Sheriff Mike Cash, several prisoners were transported to the hospital and treated for injuries.
Cash said there were no escapes.
