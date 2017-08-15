Details released on Charlottesville terror suspect

James Alex Fields Jr, suspect in the Charlottesville terrorist attack which killed one woman on Saturday, Aug. 12, was denied bond after appearing in front of a judge on Monday, Aug. 14. Fields said he could not afford a lawyer and was assigned a public defender.

Fields, 20, has been accused of assaulting his mother several times. His mother, in a wheelchair, said she knew he was attending what he called an “Alt-Right” rally, but said she did not know about his feelings on race. A teacher who taught Fields in high school has told reporters that Fields had a fascination with Adolf Hitler. A former classmate told The Associated Press that Fields went on a field trip with them and said he couldn’t stand the French and only went on the trop so he could visit “the Fatherland,” meaning Germany, and he was singled out by officials at his school for his “deeply held, radical” convictions on race.

Fields is accused of driving his car into a crowd of anti-racist protesters who marched against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday. Organizers claimed the rally protested the removal of a Confederate statue for historical reasons, not race, but pictures and video show a significant presence from Neo Nazis and the KKK. Viral video also shows these protesters beating an African American protester with clubs and shields. The victim of this attack was left bleeding from the head and stumbling as he ran away.

In response to the violence on Saturday, which left one 32-year-old victim dead and also involved an accidental helicopter crash that killed two police officers, states and counties across the nation have accelerated efforts to remove confederate monuments. Workers in Gainesville Florida have already removed a statue of a Confederate soldier. The mayor of Baltimore has pledged to tear down all of the city’s Confederate statues and the city council voted to have them destroyed. San Antonio lawmakers are moving forward with plans to remove a Confederate statue and protesters in Durham, North Carolina recently tore down a nearly century-old statue of a Confederate soldier.

The fallout from the Charlottesville attack began what could be the most embattled point of Donald Trump’s presidency. In his initial response to the Charlottesville terror attack, Trump placed blame on the violence from “many sides.” This drew bipartisan outrage from lawmakers who accused Trump of refusing to condemn white supremacy. Three days after Charlottesville, Trump condemned racism, calling it “evil.” This was after he attacked an African American CEO for leaving his manufacturing council in protest to his response from Charlottesville and after his campaign released an “enemies list,” which included the names of several CNN reporters.

Since condemning racism, Trump has again attacked CNN and other media outlets, claiming they are never satisfied and calling CNN “fake news.” He retweeted one photo, quickly deleted, which photo-shopped a train crashing into a man with the CNN logo photoshopped onto his head.