Diamond Hogs to host Regional

The national seeds were set on Sunday, and among them were two familiar faces for Razorbacks fans — Florida and LSU are both in the top four.

The No. 1 overall seed is the Oregon State Beavers (49-4).

The other seven top seeds are No. 2 North Carolina Tar Heels (47-12), No. 3 Florida Gators (42-16), No. 4 LSU Tigers (43-17), No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders (43-15), No. 6 TCU Horned Frogs (42-16), No. 7 Louisville Cardinals (47-10) and No. 8 Stanford Cardinal (40-14).

Each of the eight teams will play at home through the regional and super regional rounds.

The Razorbacks, who finished with a record of 42-17 will host in the regional round.

At 8 p.m. on Friday, they will play the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (42-14).

On Saturday, June 3, the winner of that game will play the winner of the game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (30-25) and the Missouri State Bears (40-17).

In this double-elimination tournament, the two losing teams from Saturday’s game will face off on Sunday. The loser will go home, but the winner will play again Sunday night against the undefeated team.

If the team from the loser’s bracket picks up the win, then a deciding game will be played on Monday, June 5.

Other teams hosting regionals in the 2016 postseason include the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (39-18), Kentucky Wildcats (39-20), Clemson Tigers (39-19), Florida State Seminoles (39-20), Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles (48-14), Houston Cougars (40-19) and Long Beach State 49ers (37-17).

Other SEC teams that have advanced to the postseason are the Vanderbilt Commodores (33-22) in the Clemson Region, the Auburn Tigers (35-24) in the Florida State Region, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (36-24) in the Southern Mississippi Region and the Texas A&M Aggies (36-21) in the Houston Region.