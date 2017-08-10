Disney will leave Netflix to start its own streaming service

Disney intends to pull all of its movies from Netflix in order to launch its own streaming service. Stock in Netflix dropped five percent when Disney made its announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Disney representatives said they have had a good relationship with Netflix, but decided to branch out and create their own streaming service.

Marvel TV shows (Marvel is owned by Disney will remain on Netflix. Disney and Pixar movies will be removed sometime after the end of 2018.

As with Netflix and Hulu, Disney’s new streaming service will offer exclusive movies and television shows. Disney will also launch its own ESPM video streaming service early next year, which will offer 10,000 events every year from MLB, NHL, MLS, college sports and tennis.