Don Baker Memorial Tournament set for July 1

Area golfers and sponsors are invited to honor and remember a true community friend, William Don Baker, who died on Aug. 20, 2015 in a tragic pedestrian accident. Don’s love of youth led him to volunteer with the Malvern School District and a number of community athletic programs for many years. He was a member of the Malvern Booster Club since its inception in 1977 and enjoyed helping with the booster club golf tournament every year. Don continually provided volunteer support to many community programs. His passion to help others was seen through his membership in the Malvern Lions Club. He served on the club’s board of directors, was a tail Twister and Lion of the Year. He enjoyed putting up flags around town and helping with the Petty Center Bass Tournament. He was recognized by the Malvern Daily Record for his positive impact on the community with the 1994 Community Service Award.

Don’s honesty, integrity, hustle, hard work, and sportsmanship touched a multitude of lives in Malvern and Hot Spring County. It is only fitting that his legacy be honored with the Don Baker Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates who work with foster children in the area.

CASA is a nonprofit organization founded in 1995 to provide trained advocates to work with abused and neglected children removed from their home, safeguard their interests and provide factual information to the Court to guide decisions made on their behalf. CASA volunteers are driven to insure that every child is given the opportunity to thrive in a safe, loving and permanent home.

Sponsors can help make this event a memorable and successful one. According to Janie Evins and Denise Kutait, co-chairs of the tournament, the support of local sponsors will insure that the Don Baker Memorial Tournament will become an annual event that will bring the community together as well as raise funds for this very worthwhile organization every year.

The tournament will be held Saturday, July 1, 2017 at the Malvern Country Club. Registration and putting contests begin at 11 a.m. There will be a shotgun start to this four person scramble at 1 p.m. Carts, door prizes, refreshments and dinner will be provided. There will also be contests for the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin. Teeter Motor Company will be offering a 2017 Chevrolet Impala for a hole-in-one. A silent auction will also be held featuring golf items and sports memorabilia. Awards will be presented at dinner following golf play.

If you would like to receive a registration form, sponsor the event or donate an auction item, please contact Ben Roberts at the Malvern Country Club, Denise Kutait at (501) 467-1733 or Janie Evins at (501) 318-4270.