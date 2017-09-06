The Ouachita River Unit, Malvern Police Department, Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office, Game and Fish Commission and Arkansas State Police will be conducting escape drills this week to simulate a prison escapee.

Adam Clark, emergency manager with the Ouachita River Unit, spoke to the Malvern City Council and said the drills would begin at the wastewater plant off of Walco Road and go to the direction of the Malvern School District.