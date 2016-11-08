Election 2016
President
Donald Trump 7,4136
Hilliary Clinton 2,913
Senate
John Boozman 6,597
Conner Eldridge 3,689
Frank Gilbert 347
Congress 4
Kerry Hicks 2,435
Bruce Westerman 7,703
State Rep 15
Wayne Willems 405
Ken Bragg 1,765
State Rep 18
Richard Bright 166
Richard Womack 359
Hot Spring County Judge
Dennis Thornton 5,965
Robert Ellerd 4,748
Hot Spring County Sheriff
Mike Fletcher 2,107
Ronnie Stephenson 2,122
Mike Cash 2,222
Woody Perry 4,299
Hot Spring County Coroner
Ernest Cox 5,293
Aaron Davis 5,351
Justice of the Peace 6
Don Hilyard 837
Damon Dyer 426
Justice of the Peace 10
Randy Greathouse 562
Harold Thornton 440
Constable Fenter
Nelson Bailey 1,535
Phil Bailey 2,160
Constable Magnet
Norman Hill 340
Mark Woodfield 883
Issue 1
For 7,201
No 3,227
Issue 2
For 7,336
No 3,068
Issue 3
For 7,033
No 3,367
Issue 6
For 5,678
No 5,092
