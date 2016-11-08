Election 2016

Staff Writer
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Malvern, AR

President
Donald Trump 7,4136
Hilliary Clinton 2,913

Senate
John Boozman 6,597
Conner Eldridge 3,689
Frank Gilbert 347

Congress 4
Kerry Hicks 2,435
Bruce Westerman 7,703

State Rep 15
Wayne Willems 405
Ken Bragg 1,765

State Rep 18
Richard Bright 166
Richard Womack 359

Hot Spring County Judge
Dennis Thornton 5,965
Robert Ellerd 4,748

Hot Spring County Sheriff
Mike Fletcher 2,107
Ronnie Stephenson 2,122
Mike Cash 2,222
Woody Perry 4,299

Hot Spring County Coroner
Ernest Cox 5,293
Aaron Davis 5,351

Justice of the Peace 6
Don Hilyard 837
Damon Dyer 426

Justice of the Peace 10
Randy Greathouse 562
Harold Thornton 440

Constable Fenter
Nelson Bailey 1,535
Phil Bailey 2,160

Constable Magnet
Norman Hill 340
Mark Woodfield 883

Issue 1
For 7,201
No 3,227

Issue 2
For 7,336
No 3,068

Issue 3
For 7,033
No 3,367

Issue 6
For 5,678
No 5,092

