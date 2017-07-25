Entry forms available for HSC Fair Queen Pageant

Joshua Waddles
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Malvern, AR

Entry forms are available at several locations for the 7th Annual Hot Spring County Fair Queen Pageant. All girls 9 years old and younger will get a crown.

The pageant will be on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club.

Entry forms are available at the following locations:

Robin’s Place with Merle Norman
The Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce
Ruthalene’s Tot and Teen
Panache
Obsessions Salon & Tanning

Completed forms and fees should be mailed to:

Brenda Harmon
C/O HSC Fair
7201 Hwy 270
Malvern, AR

