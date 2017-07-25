Entry forms available for HSC Fair Queen Pageant
By:
Joshua Waddles
Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Malvern, AR
Entry forms are available at several locations for the 7th Annual Hot Spring County Fair Queen Pageant. All girls 9 years old and younger will get a crown.
The pageant will be on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club.
Entry forms are available at the following locations:
Robin’s Place with Merle Norman
The Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce
Ruthalene’s Tot and Teen
Panache
Obsessions Salon & Tanning
Completed forms and fees should be mailed to:
Brenda Harmon
C/O HSC Fair
7201 Hwy 270
Malvern, AR
