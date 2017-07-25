Entry forms available for HSC Fair Queen Pageant

Entry forms are available at several locations for the 7th Annual Hot Spring County Fair Queen Pageant. All girls 9 years old and younger will get a crown.

The pageant will be on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club.

Entry forms are available at the following locations:

Robin’s Place with Merle Norman

The Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce

Ruthalene’s Tot and Teen

Panache

Obsessions Salon & Tanning

Completed forms and fees should be mailed to:

Brenda Harmon

C/O HSC Fair

7201 Hwy 270

Malvern, AR