Extension Homemakers Club Recruiting New Members

Extension Homemaker clubs (EHC) in Hot Spring County are seeking new members. Membership in an Extension Homemaker Club is open to all eligible persons without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status.

EHC members are just like you! They work, shop, and sit next to you at ballgames. They like to learn everything from A to Z to better themselves for their families, neighborhoods and for our community. They are young and old, men and women, working or retired. They come from diverse backgrounds and have varied experiences. They like to savor new experiences, enjoy fellowship and embrace opportunities to make a difference in their homes and communities.

Being an Extension Homemaker means belonging to one of the largest adult volunteer organizations in Arkansas. The mission of Extension Homemakers is to empower individuals and families to improve their quality of living through continuing education, leadership development and community service. Hot Spring County Extension Homemakers help extends the resources of the U of A Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service into their communities through educational opportunities and community service projects. Members have the opportunity to learn with others, make new friends, and contribute to their community, county and state.

For more information please contact Kristal Draper, Hot Spring County Extension Agent - Family and Consumer Sciences at (501) 332-5267 or kdraper@uaex.edu or come by the Extension office at 1415 Smith St. in Malvern.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.