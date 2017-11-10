Extra day of auditions, $250 cash prizes

A lot of people have contacted the Malvern Area Kiwanis about auditioning, but were unable to make it on either Monday or Tuesday. Because of this, Kiwanis is holding an extra day of auditions for the Who’s Got Talent event. Two performances will each win $250.

The final day of auditions will be on Thursday, Nov.16 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County. It is $10 an act to participate and the talent show will be on Saturday, Nov. 18. To win the grand prize of “fan favorite” performers collect donations. Each dollar counts as one vote.

All proceeds benefit children in Hot Spring County.