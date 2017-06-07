Father's Day Fishing Derby

From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 17, the Father’s Day Junior Fishing Derby (co-sponsored by the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission) will be held at DeGray Lake Resort State Park.

The Father’s Day Junior Fishing Derby is for youths ages 12 and younger.

DeGray Lake Resort State Park will stock more than 200 catfish in golf course pond No. 7. The increase in fish is intended to increase the chances that the young anglers will hook a big catch.

Trophies will be awarded to those finishing in first through fifth place in the two age groups — 5-8 and 9-12. The winners will be determined by the heaviest stringer of 10 fish.

The Father’s Day Junior Fishing Derby will also offer door prizes, which will be drawn hourly during the derby.

Among the items participants should bring with them include their own lawn chairs, blankets, drinking water, an umbrella and, of course, bait and tackle.

The Father’s Day Junior Fishing Derby is for children, so adults may not fish themselves, but they will be allowed to assist the children.

Only one pole is allowed per child.

The event is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not necessary, as all participants will register at the welcome table upon their arrival.

Parking will be available across from the horse stables.

The park is located off of Highway 7 between Hot Springs and Arkadelphia, six miles north of Interstate 30 (Exit 78 at Caddo Valley).

More information is available by calling (501) 865-5810 or by visiting www.degray.com.