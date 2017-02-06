Fire Emblem franchise comes to mobile

Images courtesy of Nintendo Entertainment Inc.

One of Nintendo’s most addictive franchises is now available on mobile.

Fire Emblem Heroes has long mixed RPG elements with turn-based tactics in character-driven storylines. In Fire Emblem Heroes, the player leads an army with touch-and-drag controls. Game input is customized for touchscreen devices and allows the player to attack by swiping allies over enemies.

By clearing maps or making purchases through the shop, players receive orbs to summon heroes to join the battle based on color type. Each color type determines weapon advantages and disadvantages. Players can customize their armies for tactical advantages over enemies and can customize allies to build unique teams during battle. Characters can also be customized with equipment, skills and abilities.

Fire Emblem Heroes features a story mode and a multiplayer mode, allowing players to go to war with their friends for the honor of the Kingdom of Askran.

