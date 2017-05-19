First responders and Military Appreciation Day
Friday, May 19, 2017
Malvern, AR
Calvary’s Cross Cowboy Church will be offering a free full breakfast to all present and past military members, law enforcement officers, EMTs, firefighters, search and rescue and volunteers.
The breakfast will be held on Sunday, May 21 from 6 to 8 a.m.
Calvary’s Cross Cowboy Church is located at located at 1721 MLK Boulevard, Suite U in Malvern
For more information contact Bro. Gary Duvall at (501) 249-5669.
