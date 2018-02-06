Flu deaths in Arkansas up to 122 with months left in season

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — The Arkansas Health Department says it's recorded nearly 30 more flu-related deaths over the past week, bringing the total number this season to 122.

Department spokeswoman Meg Mirivel told state lawmakers that the total figure as of Monday is the highest in two decades and is likely to keep rising over the next several weeks. Two of those deaths were children.

Department Director Nate Smith says the majority of flu-related deaths are reported after the peak of transmission, which hadn't arrived as of Monday. The flu season ends in May.

The dominant flu strain this season is H3N2, which causes more severe illness than other types.

The agency has recorded more than 36,000 positive flu tests in Arkansas since Oct. 1. Smith says those who haven't received a flu shot yet should do so "immediately."