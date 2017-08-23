Foodborne Illness Investigation Update

LITTLE ROCK — Since Friday, August 18, the ADH has received and is investigating approximately 30 reports of people ill with what is likely a foodborne illness. To date, we have four confirmed cases of salmonella. At this point, epidemiological information suggests that the Chuck Wagon Restaurant in Stuttgart, AR is the likely site of the outbreak.

ADH is taking steps to address this outbreak. We are collecting biological specimens from patients that are ill. In addition, we are collecting information about where they have eaten and any other common exposures they might have had. This may include animal or worksite exposure. ADH has inspected the site that has been identified as a common food source for these individuals and identified risks were removed. We have received cooperation from the site and have provided additional food safety training to all employees. ADH will be conducting a follow-up inspection.

People who ate at the restaurant on or around August 14-16, and are experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider first, and then the Department of Health either at 501-537-8969 or by email at adh.foodsafe@arkansas.gov.

ADH Outbreak Response team will continue to address this outbreak. The team includes staff from Environmental Health Services, the Outbreak Control Branch, the Epidemiology Branch and the Public Health Laboratory. In addition, ADH has been working with local physicians and laboratories

ADH encourages everyone to help prevent the spread of infectious disease by practicing good hygiene and washing hands thoroughly and regularly. Most persons infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after infection. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. For more information on salmonella infection visit www.cdc.gov/salmonella/index.html