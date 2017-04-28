The Auxiliary of Baptist Health Medical Center — Hot Spring County will be collecting food/cereal beginning on Monday, May 1.

The annual food/cereal drive is for children of Hot Spring County, to help them during the summer months.

Non-perishable food items and/or cereal may be dropped off beginning Monday, May 1 at the Pink Lady Gift Shop, located in the lobby of Baptist Health Medical Center — Hot Spring County.

Because some children may not get the proper meals necessary during the summer months the auxiliary created its annual food/cereal drive.

Donations do not have to be food or cereal, monetary donations will also be accepted.

For more information about donating, call Vickie Shuff at (501) 332-1011.

All donations received will benefit children in Hot Spring County.

Libby’s R.O.S.E. will be distributing the donations at a later date.

Donations may be made from May 1 to June 1.