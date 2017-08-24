Former sister in-law pleads to felony hindering apprehension in Suzen Cooper case

Rachel Cooper has been sentenced to 25 years after pleading to felony hindering apprehension. Initially charged with murder, Rachel Cooper accepted a deal for a lesser charge. These charges stem from the case of a Malvern woman, Suzen Cooper, who went missing in September 2016 and is presumed dead.

According to reports, Rachel Cooper will be expected to testify at future trials related to the case as part of her deal.

Suzen Cooper's remains have still not been found. Suzen Cooper's sisters, Teena Lature and Misty King, are offering a cash reward for information leading to Suzen Cooper's remains.