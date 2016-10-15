Friday Night Football Scores

It was a rough night for the local high school football teams in the area, as all six teams went down in defeat.

In the 7-4A Conference, the Malvern Leopards rallied from a huge deficit only to see the Joe T. Robinson Senators return the favor in a 35-31 loss on the road.

In the 5-3A Conference, the Glen Rose Beavers gave up a score late in the game on the road to give the Prescott Curley Wolves a 20-17 victory.

Also in the 5-3A Conference, the Bismarck Lions couldn't keep up with the Horatio Lions, falling by the score of 41-8 at home.

In the 5-2A Conference, the Magnet Cove Panthers could not hand the Hector Wildcats their first loss of the season in a 56-20 loss.

Also in the 5-2A Conference, the Poyen Indians gave up 28 consecutive points at home after going up 6-0 in the first quarter to fall 28-6 to the Bigelow Panthers.