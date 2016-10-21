Friday Night Football Scores
Friday, October 21, 2016
Malvern, AR
Here are the results from Friday night's football games.
The Malvern Leopards defeated Fountain Lake 56-19 at home for Homecoming to improve to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the 7-4A Conference.
The Glen Rose Beavers went on the road and picked up a 35-28 win over Centerpoint to improve to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the 5-3A Conference.
The Bismarck Lions lost 56-6 on the road to Gurdon to fall to 0-8 overall and 0-5 in the 5-3A Conference.
The Magnet Cove Panthers defeated Bigelow 35-8 at home to improve to 2-6 overall and 2-3 in the 5-2A Conference.
The Poyen Indians lost at home 51-14 to Quitman to fall to 1-7 overall and 0-5 in the 5-2A Conference.
