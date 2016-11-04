Friday Night Football Scores

There were two local teams in action on Friday, Nov. 4.

The Malvern Leopards fell at home on Senior Night 63-20 to Arkadelphia. The season comes to an end for the Leopards.

The Glen Rose Beavers went on the road and defeated the Gurdon Go-Devils 57-14. The Beavers will play at home next week in the first round of the Class 3A Playoffs against the Fouke Panthers. The game will be played on Friday, Nov. 11 at Beaver Stadium.

A few of the local teams had games on Thursday night as well.

The Magnet Cove Panthers defeated the Cutter Morning Star Eagles 34-21at home to earn the No. 5 seed from the 5-2A Conference in the Class 2A Playoffs. The Panthers will be on the road next week for the first round.

The Poyen Indians' season came to an end with a 49-7 loss at home to the No. 1 England Lions.

The Bismarck Lions season came to an end with a 42-14 loss on the road to the Centerpoint Lions.