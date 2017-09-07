Fun at the fair

September in Hot Spring County means Fair Week for many.

Through Saturday, guests can enjoy visiting the Hot Spring County Fair and Livestock Show at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds.

Thursday, Sept. 7 to Saturday, Sept. 9 the fairground gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On Thursday and Friday admission of $1 will begin being taken at 4 p.m. On Saturday admission of $1 will begin being taken at 10 a.m.

Thursday iis judging day for livestock and swine.

Thursday and Saturday the Extension Homemakers will have breakfast, lunch and dinner available in the fairgrounds education building from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The livestock, poultry and swine premium sale will beheld Friday at 10 a.m.

A few new events this year are the Lawn Mower Race and Power Wheels Derby, both of which are being held on Saturday beginning at noon.

For more information visit hscfair.com.