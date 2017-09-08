Game of Thrones season 7 pirated over 1 BILLION times

About 31 million people are tuning in to HBO to watch Game of Thrones. People who do not have HBO have downloaded the show over 1 billion during season 7.

This number doesn’t take into account how many people download episodes, but even so, there are only about six episodes in season 7 so far. If everyone pirating GoT downloaded each episode, that still amounts to almost 167 million people.

There are several possible factors for why this is happening, aside from the wild popularity of the show. For one thing, Game of Thrones is not available on any streaming service except through an HBO subscription. Many viewers may not be willing to subscribe to HBO when all they want is Game of Thrones.

In addition, many people who do subscribe to HBO may subscribe through cable or satellite TV. If they lack a DVR or want to see an episode that won’t replay for a couple of days, viewers may choose to download the episode rather than wait.

Episode six also saw a spike in piracy because the episode leaked before it was meant to officially air.