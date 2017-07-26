GEO adds race

Arkansas Getting Everyone Outdoors has added an additional event to its 2017 race schedule.

On Saturday, Sept.23, the Caddo Bend Paddle Duathlon will be held at Lake Ouachita State Park, located at 5451 Mountain Pine Road.

The event will be a five-mile trail run coupled with a three-mile kayak course.

Entrants can compete as an individual or as a team.

The family event allows participants and spectators to get out and enjoy the legendary scenery of Lake Ouachita.

More information is available by contacting Malvern’s Tony Jenkins at (501) 815-2383, emailing him at alj_ins@yahoo.com or by visiting the organization’s website at www.arkansasgettingeveryoneoutside.com. You can also find them on Facebook under Ouachita River Challenge.