Getting closer: McGregor resolves Mayweather bout with UFC

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Conor McGregor has come to an agreement with UFC that has moved a proposed boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. closer to reality.

UFC President Dana White said he reached a deal with McGregor, MMA's biggest star and lightweight champion, and will now start negotiations on a mega fight with the retired Mayweather that could be worth $1 billion.

McGregor confirmed the contract for the boxing match in a statement to Themaclife.com.

He says the most important part of the contract has been signed off on and now it's up to Mayweather and his business partner, Al Haymon.

White and McGregor did not announce specifics of the deal.

Mayweather was in London this week and told reporters he would end his nearly two-retirement for what could be the richest payday in fight history.