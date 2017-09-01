Glen Rose Beavers chew Malvern Leopards

The much anticipated rival game between the Glen Rose Beavers and the Malvern Leopards happened Saturday, Sept. 2 at Claude Mann Stadium.

The Beavers overpowered the Leopards with a final score of 47-36.

Game highlights will be published in Tuesday, Sept. 5 issue.

UPDATE

According to the Malvern Superintendent Brian Golden there was a conflict with the referee assigner (not affiliated with the school). He did not specify if the specific conflict. The game will be played Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. Current white ticket holders may use those tickets Saturday, Sept. 2 or tickets will be available for purchase. Tickets holders unable to attend the game can take those tickets to the Administration office for a refund on Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY

According to Facebook post by Malvern High School the rival football game scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1 between the Malvern Leopards and the Glen Rose Beavers has been postposed until Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.

No reason was stated other than due to unforeseen reasons the game was postponed.

