Global Running Day event in Little Rock

On Wednesday, May 24, officials with the Little Rock Marathon race announced that it will partner with Little Rock Parks & Recreation, Rock City Running and Go! Running to host a free running/walking event.

The event, which is in conjunction with Global Running Day, will be held at Murray park on Wednesday, June 7, beginning at 6 a.m.

Global Running Day is held each year on the first Wednesday in June. It got its start as a grassroots, collaborative effort of those heading up the running industry.

The purpose of Global Running Day is to promote running and walking as a healthy, easy and accessible form of exercise.

Gina Pharis, co-executive director of the Little Rock Marathon said that the day is about the community coming together to celebrate living a healthy lifestyle.

They hope to encourage those interested in beginning a walking or running program to meet and interact with others who have the same ambitions.

The run/walk is not a timed event, nor is a set distance required.

Water, refreshments and giveaways will also be available.

While the event is free, registration is required at https://globalrunninglittlerock.racesonline.com/

The first 300 registrants will receive commemorative Global Running Day race numbers, which will be given out on the morning of the race.

More information is available by visiting the Little Rock Marathon’s website at www.littlerockmarathon.com or by emailing Pharis at gpharis@littlerock.gov.