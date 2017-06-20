Golf tournament to honor Don Baker

A four-person scramble in honor of Don Baker will be held at the Malvern Country Club on Saturday, July 1.

Don Baker was active in athletics with the Malvern School District. He often ran chains for the referees and operated the play clock during football games, and he worked the press box.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit CASA. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), a program to advocate for children who are in the foster care system. CASA volunteers advocate for the children in the court system who have been removed due to abuse or neglect. Lee said drug abuse plays a role in the majority of these cases in which children are removed.

The number of children in foster care has nearly doubled within the last two years, said Tonya Lee, program coordinator with the Hot Spring County Court Appointed Special Advocates. Hot Spring County has only two foster homes. In addition to the need for foster homes, CASA is also in serious need of volunteers.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. on July 1 and the shotgun start begins at 1 p.m. Contests include longest drive and closest to the pin. The Hole in One Prize will be a 2017 Chevrolet Impala courtesy of Teeter Motor Co.,

For more information or to register by phone, please call (501) 318-4270.