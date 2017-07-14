Golfing Against Cancer starts Saturday

On Saturday, July 15, the 6th Annual Golfing Against Cancer 4 Person Scramble (sponsored by the Baptist Health-Hot Spring County Relay For Life Team) will be held at the Malvern Country Club.

In addition to the tournament, there will also be a par 5 closest hit contest (on the 18th hole), mulligans and door prizes. Food and drink will be provided as well.

Teeter Motor Company will also offer a 2017 Chevy Cruise for a hole-in-one on the 12th hole of the course.

The teams that finish in the top three will receive cash prizes.

The entry fee is $120 per team, with all proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society, and the tournament will tee off at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start.

The tournament is open to men and women. The men will hit from the white tees and the women from the red tees. Players aged 65 and older can play from the gold tees. The par-5 closest hit contest on the 18th hole will be from the red tee and entry into that contest is $10.

More information about the tournament is available by calling Lisa Roark at (501) 844-6393 or Kim Burrow at (501) 337-6819.