Governor Asa Hutchinson announces proposal for War Memorial Stadium

LITTLE ROCK – At a news conference Tuesday morning, Governor Asa Hutchinson laid out a proposal for the future viability and sustainability of Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium. The Governor’s proposal would move War Memorial under the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism (ADPT). The proposed move will provide stability and access to resources that have previously been unavailable. In addition to the move, the Governor will have a feasibility study conducted on the prospects for the long-term future of the stadium.

The Department of Parks and Tourism currently oversees Arkansas’s 52 State Parks and Museums. The Department also manages 180 historic properties and conducts more than 42,000 programs and events annually.

The proposal will be presented to the General Assembly during the 2017 legislative session.

Governor Asa Hutchinson issued the following statement:

“First of all, I want to thank Chairman Kevin Crass and the commission for the outstanding job they’ve done – and continue to do – for War Memorial Stadium and central Arkansas. From concerts and high school championships, to the ‘Miracle on Markham’, this venerable venue holds a special place with many Arkansans, especially our veterans, and has provided a lot of great memories along the way. In order to continue that success while maintaining the stadium’s viability for future generations, I am proposing that War Memorial Stadium be moved under the direction of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism.

“Tourism is the second leading industry in Arkansas, and War Memorial Stadium has proven to be an important part of that industry – both culturally and economically. This move makes sense on a number of levels, but above all else, it will provide much needed stability while allowing access to Parks and Tourism’s abundant resources, including staff and marketing.

“In addition, I am proposing a feasibility study on the prospects for the long-term future of the stadium. It always helps to get a fresh set of eyes on something that’s so very familiar to so many of us.”

Kane Webb, Director of the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, issued the following statement:

“I think it’s a very good fit, and an exciting opportunity for our department. It’s a natural in many ways. We have an administrative and operational support system that could be of great benefit for War Memorial. We speak the same language when it comes to operations such as resale, concessions, contract labor, ticket sales and other issues dealing with handling large and small groups of people.

“Not only can we provide War Memorial that kind of operational support, but we can aid in its marketing and promotional efforts.

“I also want to note the remarkable job that Kevin Crass, chairman of the WMS commission, and his commissioners have done with the stadium through a lot of hard work and creative thinking.

“This is an historic structure with a long, storied tradition; it’s full of great memories for generations of Arkansans. It’s important to note, too, perhaps most important, that it is the largest war memorial in the state dedicated to the servicemen and women who gave their lives fighting for this country.”

Kevin Crass, Chairman of the War Memorial Stadium Commission, issued the following statement:

“I am grateful to the Governor for his efforts to create a solution to the challenges War Memorial Stadium faces. I look forward to working with Kane Webb and the Department of Parks and Tourism to determine ways we can work together to maintain and advance War Memorial Stadium. The people of Arkansas, especially the veterans and those who are memorialized, deserve nothing less.”

Chris Bequette, a former Razorback football player and current member of the War Memorial Stadium Commission, issued the following statement:

“I believe Governor Hutchinson’s proposal will help continue the success of War Memorial Stadium and put it on the path to eventually no longer requiring a subsidy from Arkansas taxpayers.

“Being part of a family that has played many games at War Memorial, as a former Razorback I always looked forward to playing at this venerable stadium. It was an incredible experience with a rich tradition, and I hope, because of this new opportunity under Parks and Tourism, future generations will get to experience that same atmosphere – on the field or in the stands.”