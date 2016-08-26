Grant County player wins $200,000

LITTLE ROCK— Ruby Goza of Prattsville (Grant County) has claimed a $200,000 top prize Tuesday after playing the $10 Bonus Bonanza instant game from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. In her winner’s statement, Goza said she first told her husband about the win, and that she plans to use the winnings to pay off a lot of bills! The winning ticket was sold at Flash Market #42, 26213 I-30 South, in Bryant, which will receive a 1 percent commission on the prize for selling the winner.

About $10 Bonus Bonanza

Bonus Bonanza is a $10 instant game from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery that launched May 31. With 1 in 3.15 overall odds of winning, an estimated more than $2.5 million in prizes ranging from $10 to $200,000 remain on this game. (All prizes remaining are estimated according to winning tickets that have already been claimed. The ASL cannot determine how many winning tickets may be lost or purchased but as of yet remain unclaimed. All win combinations for each prize amount have been combined into the same prize tier row. Prizes remaining are updated daily.)

About the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

More than 92 cents of every dollar of Lottery revenue goes to prizes, scholarships, retailer commissions and other expenses in Arkansas. Since Lottery sales started in 2009, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has provided more than $600 million for in-state college scholarships to Arkansas students, $2 billion in prizes to players and $170 million in commissions to Lottery retailers.