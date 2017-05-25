The Great War of 2017

In the mid-South region, the previous winter was incredibly, and unseasonably mild. Then, that was likely positive for many. It saved on heating costs, no snow or ice with which to contend on morning commutes. However, many areas in this region are experiencing a pesky negative consequence of zero winter.

So far, this spring has been the worst for fleas. If you do not want to use harsh chemicals in your home, and/or to treat your pets, there are many natural alternatives that claim to successfully rid homes and animals of fleas.

I have scoured the deepest recesses of the Internet in order to provide the myriad possible natural solutions. Currently I have a dog and an eight week old kitten. The dog, Cory, has been banished from my home. She is a beagle so she’s alright. She prefers being outside anyway. Now the kitten, Max, is at best estimate only eight weeks old. We got him from a person that found him on her back porch, along with his sister. The mother had abandoned them. At that point their eyes were barely beginning to open.

Now, my children and I have legions of extra company. The fleas have arrived. I have used many brand name products on the market to no avail. I have washed all bedding hundreds of times and dried everything on the highest setting. Max, the kitten, is fighting his own battle with the pests. Poor thing is too young for many of the chemicals in the products used for killing fleas. I know this to be true since the frenzied 3 a.m. episode last weekend.

See, Max sleeps on my neck. Right now that is sweet and fine since he is so tiny. During the wee hours of that fateful morning, while I scratched beneath his chin, I found what I thought was a tick. Turned on the lamp, scratched at it again while combing through his hair. It was not a tick. It was around a gazillion fleas all huddled together feeding off of my tiny baby. What did I do? The worst thing possible. I applied a close to minuscule amount of a topical flea and tick preventative on his tiny body. But this was Cory’s med. Cory is pushing 50 pounds.

The next day Max was staggering and walking “drunkenly.” By that evening? He was hissing and hallucinating, having convulsions, and could not walk or eat. Naturally I felt like a horrible monster. I Googled what a veterinarian would do in that situation. I happened to have what my baby needed. I stayed awake with him all throughout the next night, administering tiny doses of the concoction I made for him. Thankfully by the second day he was all better. So when you read labels and they specifically tell you not to do a certain thing, do not do that thing.

Here are some steps that I am going to try before I napalm my house. Keep in mind that I have never had this issue with fleas ever in my history of well…ever.

Max (new name Max Lazarus for obvious reasons), has been bathed in the original blue Dawn dish liquid. This was effective since it did rid him of many fleas. Yet they were back the next day. Cory has been bathed and given her oral medication so she isn’t suffering. In my research I discovered that the the color or brand of dish liquid does not matter, as long as apple cider vinegar is added.

For dogs, it is safe to add a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar to their water bowl. Do not do this for cats. Cats have wonky pH, so the vinegar will upset the delicate pH level. Bathe your animal babies, including the cat, with dish liquid and lather while adding some vinegar, alternate between rinsing with vinegar and water. Next mix together in a spray bottle the following: half water and half vinegar. Add a couple of drops of the dish soap, then shake it up. This is to be used between baths. It is safe enough for even tiny kittens and puppies.

Finally the animals are flea free. It is now time to treat the house. Use the solution mixed for spraying the animals to clean all floors, if they are not carpeted. For carpeted flooring, use citronella oil in a spray bottle with same vinegar/water ratio as above. It is safe enough to be sprayed on fabrics. I am going to soak all of my furniture with this later. My floors are wood so I will be dusting, sweeping, then mopping with the vinegar solution.

Good luck if you too are fighting the flea war of 2017. I will update on whether or not any of this was a success.