Herb Russell Tournament Results

The Herb Russell Holiday Hoops Classic was held at Ouachita High School from Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30. The following is the game-by-game results:

Day 1

Girls

Glen Rose 44, Magnet Cove 39

Bismarck 58, Poyen 53

Harmony Grove Haskell 59, Rison 41

Ouachita 47, Woodlawn 39

Boys

Bismarck 49, Magnet Cove 40

Rison 60, Poyen 50

Glen Rose 64, Woodlawn 60

Ouachita 40, Harmony Grove Haskell 32

DAY 2

Winner's Bracket

Girls

Harmony Grove Haskell 44, Glen Rose 43

Bismarck 47, Ouachita 45

Winner's Bracket Boys

Glen Rose 62, Bismarck 35

Ouachita 59, Rison 58

Loser's Bracket

Girls

Rison 70, Magnet Cove 52

Poyen 53, Woodlawn 31

Loser's Bracket

Boys

Magnet Cove 61, Woodlawn 37

Harmony Grove Haskell 49, Poyen 41

DAY 3

Championship

Girls

Harmony Grove Haskell 41, Bismarck 37

Boys

Glen Rose 57, Ouachita 36

3rd Place Game

Girls

Glen Rose 34, Ouachita 33

Boys

Bismarck 60, Rison 48

5th Place Game

Girls

Poyen 52, Rison 36

Boys

Magnet Cove 63, Harmony Grove Haskell 50

7th Place Game

Girls

Magnet Cove 49, Woodlawn 17

Boys

Woodlawn 55, Poyen 47