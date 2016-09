Rockport will host the Hot Spring County History Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Admission and some vending is free. For food trucks, the price is $25 to set up.

Donations are accepted.

The event begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m. and includes a Civil War Reenactment and live music.

Those interested in setting up vendor tables, please call Terah Rash at (501) 304-1175.